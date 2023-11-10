Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday, November 10, said that they killed two Hamas commanders. As per the news agency The Spectator Index, the IDF has claimed to have killed two Hamas commanders from the Nukhba Force that participated in the October 7th attack on Israel. Amid all of this, the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza has accused Israel of "waging a war against hospitals and the healthcare sector". Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Health Ministry Cuts Red Tape to Save Sperm From IDF Soldiers Killed in Conflict.

IDF Kills Two Hamas Commanders

BREAKING: The 🇮🇱 IDF has killed two Hamas commanders from the Nukhba Force that participated in 7th of October attack — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 10, 2023

