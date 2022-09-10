The plane carrying former Pakistan PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was landed right after it was airborne after experiencing a technical fault. Imran Khan’s plane made emergency landing, when he was en route Gujranwala, five minutes after its taking off, as it underwent an issue. The pilot safely brought down the aircraft.

PTI chairman and former Premier Imran Khan’s plane averted from a fatal accident on Saturday while he was on his way from Chaklala to Gujranwala for a rally.#Pakistan #ImranKhan https://t.co/hMBYByLIog — The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) September 10, 2022

Just IN:— Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes a plane crash, after his plane developed a technical failure midair. — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) September 10, 2022

First a Land Cruiser in Imran Khan's squad started burning for no reason and today his plane en route #Gujranwala faced a "Technical Malfunction". Too many coincidences like this suggest that someone, somewhere wants Khan GONE. — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) September 10, 2022

