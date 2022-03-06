The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday advised students stuck in Sumy to be ready to leave on short notice. The embassy claimed that there is a team stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy. The time and date of the evacuation will be issued shortly, the embassy said in a social media post.

See Tweet:

Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. Confirmed time & date will be issued soon. 🇮🇳n students advised to be ready to leave on short notice.@MEAIndia @opganga — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

