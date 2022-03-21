India is contemplating making all adults eligible for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reports said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. According to reports the government is contemplating whether to provide boosters to other groups for free or not.

