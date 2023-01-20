According to reports, influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will continue to remain in custody until 27 February after a Romanian court extended their detention. Reportedly, Andrew Tata and his brother Tristan are being questioned and investigated over allegations of sexual assault and exploitation. Announcing the verdict, a judge said that they will be kept in prison for a further 30 days while police build their case. Andrew Tate Arrest: Romanian Prosecutors Take Away Luxury Cars Seized As Part of Criminal Inquiry Into Alleged Human Trafficking.

Check Tweet:

