Iran on Saturday executed a man who was sentenced to death after being convicted of working with Israel's intelligence services, the judiciary said. It did not identify the man but said he had been convicted of "intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit for the hostile Zionist regime (Israel)". He was also found guilty of "collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order", Mizan added. It was not immediately clear when or where the man was arrested or put on trial. Iran Arrests 'Spy' Linked to Israel Intelligence Agency Mossad From Kerman.

Iran Executes Spy

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel: judiciary

