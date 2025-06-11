At least three people have been killed and 10 others injured as a massive fire broke out at the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bushehr province, Iran, on Wednesday, June 11. Video shared on X shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky while bright orange flames engulf parts of the facility. The blaze has caused significant damage, raising concerns over further casualties. Reportedly, authorities are still assessing the situation as emergency teams battle to contain the fire. Given the scale of the incident, officials warned that the number of injuries and deaths may rise. Iran Explosion: Massive Blast, Fire Strikes Iranian Port City of Bandar Abbas, Injures at Least 281 People (See Pics and Videos).

Fire Erupts at Iran Petrochemical Site

BREAKING: Massive fire at Iran petrochemical plant kills at least 3, state TV reported https://t.co/YKK5omLfCg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 11, 2025

