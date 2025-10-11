Iris Stalzer, a newly elected mayor in Germany, who was critically injured after a stabbing on Tuesday, has alleged she was tortured for hours by her adopted teenage daughter, German media reported on Friday, October 10. According to Bild, Stalzer described being tortured for hours in her basement by her 17-year-old adopted daughter, who allegedly used a deodorant spray and lighter to try to set her on fire before stabbing her repeatedly, Bild reported, citing police sources. According to the report, the teenager reportedly told her adoptive mother she wanted “revenge,” though her motive remains unclear. Germany Investigating Temu on Price-fixing Suspicions.

Germany Mayor Iris Stalzer Accuses Adopted Daughter of Stabbing Attack

Shocking new info released about the German mayor who was nearly stabbed to death a few days ago. Her 17-year-old adoptive daughter tortured her for hours and set her hair on fire but hasn’t been jailed because the assault has been classified as bodily harm instead of attempted… pic.twitter.com/FctGaju4Lz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bild), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

