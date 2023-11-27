NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday, November 27, called for a extension of pause in the fighting in Gaza to allow for more aid and the release of hostages. "I call for an extension of the pause. This would allow for much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages," Jens Stoltenberg said.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

BREAKING: NATO chief calls for extension of pause in Gaza fightinghttps://t.co/bM15STr4Wt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2023

Stoltenberg Calls for Extension of Pause in Gaza Fighting

NATO chief Stoltenberg calls for the extension of the pause in fighting in Gaza to allow the release of more hostages and the delivery of more humanitarian aid to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/CnvUZvYpNF — Alexandra von Nahmen (@AlexandravonNah) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)