Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military would expand its ground operations in Gaza on Friday night. The IDF's announcement came after they carried out more raids into Gaza, including a naval operation. “We are prepared on all fronts to preserve Israel’s security,” Hagari said during a press conference. The decision to expand ground operations was made in response to the ongoing security situation. The IDF had already conducted multiple raids into Gaza to address the threat posed by militant activities in the region. Israel-Hamas War: Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels Will Make Ground Offensive Long and Difficult, Says Israel.

