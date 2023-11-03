The Israel-Gaza war has taken a severe toll on journalists since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and Israel declared war on the militant Palestinian group, launching strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip. A journalist reporting from the war zone broke down while he was live on air and said it is just a matter of time before he gets killed. “We can’t take it anymore, we’re exhausted. We’re gonna get killed, it’s just a matter of when,” he can be heard saying in a video. He also took off his PPE and threw it off. Israel-Palestine War: Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza City (See Pics).

Reporter Cries Live on Air

Palestine TV reporter takes off his press uniform and says it doesn't protect any journalist at all. pic.twitter.com/mxVgegzBYQ — Walid Mahmoud  (@WalidMahmodRouk) November 2, 2023

