The newly appointed US House Speaker, Mike Johnson, made remarks during a gathering of "pro-Israel" donors, affirming Congress's unwavering support for the ongoing war, assuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of their steadfast backing. Johnson, citing his Christian beliefs, stated, "As a Christian, we believe the Bible teaches very clearly that we're to stand with Israel." This statement underscores the Speaker's dedication to maintaining a strong alliance with Israel, in alignment with his religious convictions. The pledge signals a significant stance within the US Congress regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Israel-Hamas War: Elon Musk Speaks To Israeli Security Chief Ronen Bar About Providing Internet in Gaza Via Starlink Network.

