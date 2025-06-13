Panic buying swept through Tel Aviv supermarkets on June 13 as Israelis rushed to stock up following the Israel Defence Forces’ strikes on key Iranian military and nuclear sites. Carrefour reported a 300% surge in foot traffic, with shelves quickly emptied of essentials like water, bread, baby food, hygiene products, and batteries. The surge in demand came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s top military commanders and nuclear scientists. Netanyahu warned that the conflict with Iran would be prolonged, fueling public anxiety. Panic buying swept through Tel Aviv supermarkets on June 13 as Israelis rushed to stock up following the Israel Defence Forces’ strikes on key Iranian military and nuclear sites. Hossein Salami, Mohammad Bagheri, Gholam Ali Rashid Dead: Israel Kills 3 of Iran's Top Military Commanders, Call Them 'Ruthless Mass Murderers'.

Panic Buying Grips Tel Aviv After Israel Strikes Iran

Panic Buying Grips Israel Carrefour reports 300% surge in shoppers this morning Shelves cleared of water, bread, baby food, batteries, hygiene products.. Follows Netanyahu's warning: the war with Iran will be long Scenes of crowded supermarkets across major cities.#Israel… pic.twitter.com/AXetgUvhKx — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 13, 2025

🚨🔴Israelis across the country are panic buying....#Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/vjjoWlq7bC — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk13) June 13, 2025

🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱 PANIC BUYING IN ISRAEL AFTER STRIKES ON IRAN Carrefour said foot traffic surged 300% this morning as Israelis rushed to stock up. Shelves are being cleared of water, bread, baby food, hygiene items, and batteries. Supermarkets were flooded after Netanyahu warned the war… https://t.co/zdHBl1igsN pic.twitter.com/xg3FrJx4CF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2025

