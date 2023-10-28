The Israeli Military and Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) assassinated commander of Hamas' aerial forces Hassan al-Abdallah in Khan Yunis , IDF said in a statement on Saturday, October 28. Abdallah was responsible for carrying out several attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers, according to the Israeli army. Yesterday, IDF announced that it also killed three senior operatives of Hamas in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, which played a significant role in the attack on southern Israel on October 7. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Military To Expand Ground Operations in Gaza Tonight, Says IDF.

Chief of Hamas' Aerial Forces Eliminated, Says IDF:

BREAKING: The 🇮🇱 IDF and Shin Bet say they have 'eliminated' the chief of Hamas's aerial forces — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 28, 2023

Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. The battalion's operatives played a significant role in the invasion and murderous attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most… pic.twitter.com/WOnmE2Cv3O — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

