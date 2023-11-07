Amid escalating war between Israel and Palestine, former military officer and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Gaza the ‘biggest terror base mankind has ever built’. In conversation with local media, the latter said that Israel has ‘no interest in engaging in a war with Hezbollah'. The statement comes a day after Iran-backed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel that its force is ready for ‘anything’ if it continues its strikes in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, in a recent statement, Gallant further said that progress is being made 'to the heart of Gaza City', claiming that Hamas's leader Yahya Sinwar is 'isolated in his bunker' in Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: 10,328 People Including 4,237 Children Killed in Israeli Invasion of Gaza Strip, Says Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Gaza Israel-Palestine War

BREAKING: Israel's defense minister says Gaza is 'the biggest terror base mankind has ever built' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 7, 2023

BREAKING: Israel's defense minister says 'we have no interest in war with Hezbollah' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 7, 2023

BREAKING: Israel's defense minister says progress is being made 'to the heart of Gaza City', adds that Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is 'isolated in his bunker'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 7, 2023

