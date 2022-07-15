Ivana Trump, the wife of former US President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, died in New York City on Thursday, July 14. Ivana gain publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public and messy divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife Marla Maples.

