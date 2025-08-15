Jacklyn “Jackie” Bezos, mother of Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, has died aged 78. She passed away peacefully at her Miami home on August 14, as announced by the Bezos Family Foundation, which she co-founded. The foundation described her as a woman who embodied grit, kindness, and service. Jackie had been battling Lewy body dementia since her diagnosis in 2020. Jeff Bezos shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalling how his mother became a parent at just 17, embracing the role with fierce love. He credited her for making it work against all odds, welcoming his stepfather into their lives and later raising his siblings with equal devotion. Known for her philanthropy and unwavering support, Jackie leaves behind a legacy of resilience, compassion, and dedication to family and community. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Completes Major Sale of Amazon Shares, Ranking Nearly USD 5.7 Billion Since His Wedding in Late June.

Jackie Bezos Dies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)