Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Japan will cease to exist if something does not change. Elon Musk was commenting on Japan's birth rate hitting a record low. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Musk said, "Japan will disappear if something doesn’t change." As per preliminary government data released on Tuesday, the number of births fell by more than 50 per cent. The massive plunge underscores the country's daunting task in trying to stem depopulation. Japan Population Crisis: Island Nation Sees Population Decline as Births and Marriages Hit Record Low.

'Japan Will Disappear ..'

Japan will disappear if something doesn’t change https://t.co/1nmYIkYWD9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)