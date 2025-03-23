Former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), Jessica Aber, was found dead at her Virginia home on Saturday morning, according to the Alexandria Police Department (APD). The cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation is underway. Aber began her career as an assistant attorney in 2009 and later served as deputy chief of EDVA’s criminal division. She was nominated by President Joe Biden in 2021 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. Aber resigned two months ago following Donald Trump’s return to office. Before her resignation, she had traveled over 50,000 miles in Virginia to engage with students and leaders. The incident occurred at 900 block of Beverley Drive, Virginia at 9:18 AM. Indian Student Dies in US: Praveen Kumar Gampa From Telangana Found Dead in Chicago, Indian Consulate in Touch With Family.

Jessica Aber Dead

#BREAKING: Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia found dead this morning by Alexandria Police, according to a press statement. Authorities have launched a criminal probe into the prosecuting attorney’s death. pic.twitter.com/yBIPex8zwA — Hunter Cullen (@IndictmentTime) March 23, 2025

