The average global mean surface air temperature during the initial 23 days of July 2023 was recorded at 16.95°C, according to the ERA5 dataset. This figure surpasses the previous record for the warmest July and warmest month ever recorded, which stood at 16.63°C in July 2019. The data highlights a notable increase in temperatures during the first part of July 2023 compared to the entirety of July 2019, making it a noteworthy observation in the context of climate trends. NASA Warns July 2023 Likely to Be Warmest Month on Record.

Hottest Month Ever Recorded

July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded after 3 weeks of record-high temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization pic.twitter.com/KYvVBYmsBw — BNO News (@BNONews) July 27, 2023

