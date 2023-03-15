BNP Paribas' stocks on Wednesday plunged by over 8%, a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). As a result, the trading for French banking group was halted. Silicon Valley Bank Collapse in US Leaves Indian Startups Worried.

BNP Paribas Stocks Plunges:

JUST IN - Trading halted for French banking group BNP Paribas after the stock plunged 8%. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)