The US government is mulling over asking Black Americans on federal forms, including the census, whether their ancestors were enslaved, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to the report, the Joe Biden administration is asking the public for input on how it might go about differentiating Black people who are descendants of slaves in America from those whose families arrived more recently as immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, or other countries in a proposed tracking of Americans’ race and ethnicity. US President Joe Biden Appoints Two Indian-Americans to Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

US Considers Asking Black Americans if They Are Slave Descendants:

