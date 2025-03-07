A former boxer, Musa Abdraim (52) heroically disarmed a suspected terrorist who had taken a woman hostage at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The dramatic video footage shows the 67-year-old attacker, armed with a knife, threatening to "blow everything up" while holding 21-year-old Botagoz Mukhtarova by the hair. After the female security officer was taken hostage, Abdraim volunteered to take her place. He successfully grabbed the knife and wrestled the assailant to the ground, preventing further violence. The attacker had revealed the knife when asked to show his identification before passing through security. Germany: Special Police Forces Shot Dead Afghan Man for Threatening With Knife in Salzland’s Schönebeck.

Suspected Terrorist Takes Female Airport Staffer Hostage at Knifepoint

🚨🇰🇿HERO BOXER DISARMS KAZAKHSTAN AIRPORT KNIFEMAN AFTER TRADING PLACES WITH HOSTAGE In an astonishing act of bravery, 52-year-old retired boxing champion Musa Abdraim voluntarily took the place of a terrified 21-year-old security officer held at knifepoint at Almaty Airport.… pic.twitter.com/yGQyT3B0jc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2025

