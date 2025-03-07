In a dramatic incident, a special police task force (SEK) fatally shot a 26-year-old Afghan man who had reportedly threatened another person with a knife on Friday morning in Schönebeck of Germany's Salzland district. The confrontation occurred in an apartment building, prompting police intervention. According to police, the suspect subsequently threatened officers with the weapon, leading to the deployment of the SEK. Initial reports indicate that the task force fired three warning shots before ultimately shooting the man, who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Germany Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man in Paderborn City Reports Himself to Police for Killing Someone.

Police Forces Shot Dead Afghan Man for Threatening With Knife

