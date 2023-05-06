In a few hours, King Charles III, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as ruler of the United Kingdom will be crowned as the British monarch today, May 6. Ahead of King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, British troops were seen marching through London. A video of British troops marching through London has gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows British troops marching as they prepare for King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III Coronation: Did You Know British Monarch Is the Head of State of UK and 14 Other Countries; Check Full List.

British Troops March Through London

VIDEO: British troops march through London ahead of King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/hFWW3cvjjB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)