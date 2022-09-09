King Charles III is addressing Britain on his first public duties as Nation’d monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96. His pre-recorded speech will be broadcast on television at 10:30 pm.

Watch Live:

King Charles III to address the nation for the first time as sovereign Watch live here https://t.co/4wPLzn4RiC — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 9, 2022

