Two women have died after a knife attack in a shopping centre in the Czech Republic on Thursday, February 20. The police detained a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the incident, news agency AP reported. The knife attack in the Czech Republic occurred in the city of Hradec Kralov on the morning of February 20. Police say the situation was under control, and there was no danger to the public. Czech Republic Fire: Blaze Erupts in Restaurant in Northern Czech Republic Kills 6 People.

Knife Attack inthe Czech Republic

Officials say 2 people killed in knife attack in store in Czech Republic, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)