In yet another bank hostage situation in Lebanon, a group of depositors took hostages at Blom bank in central Beirut on Wednesday demanding access to their savings, state media reported. This is the second hostage situation in recent weeks. According to the reports, one of the miscreants is armed. In the video, a woman can be seen dowsing herself in petrol and threatening to set herself on fire unless she could withdraw from her account.

Watch Video:

Watch: A group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages at Blom bank in central Beirut, a Lebanese security source says.https://t.co/oxEiA1A7iu pic.twitter.com/UBMIvGqS5y — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 14, 2022

