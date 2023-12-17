In a shocking incident, at least 61 migrants were reportedly said to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya. According to BNO News, the 61 migrants also include children. The news was confirmed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) which said that 61 migrants, including children, were killed in a shipwreck off Libya while trying to reach Europe. On November 29, the Libyan Illegal Migration Control Department had repatriated 248 illegal migrants. Italy and Libya Resume Commercial Flights After 10-Year Hiatus, Say Officials.

Migrants Killed in Shipwreck Off Libya

61 migrants, including children, killed in shipwreck off Libya while trying to reach Europe - IOM — BNO News (@BNONews) December 16, 2023

