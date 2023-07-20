A wild animal suspected to be a lioness is on the loose in the German capital, Berlin, causing authorities to issue a warning for residents to stay indoors and hide their pets. The big cat was reportedly spotted wandering in the city, and its origins remain a mystery to the authorities. Video footage of the lioness roaming the capital has captured the attention of the public and sparked concern for safety in the area. Drunk Russian Man Sits on Bear While Drinking Liquor, Leaves Wild Animal Furious (Watch Video).

Lioness on the Loose in Berlin, Germany

BREAKING: The animal on the loose around Berlin is believed to be a lioness, with authorities unsure where it came from. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 20, 2023

BREAKING 🚨 Big cat, reportedly a lioness, is on the loose outside Berlin, Germany. Police urge residents to stay indoor pic.twitter.com/499ZYTXShw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 20, 2023

