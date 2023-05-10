Russians are indeed the gutsiest of people. In a viral video posted by Twitter handle @OddlyHorrifying, a drunk Russian man is seen riding a bear whilst drinking liquor. While we pity the poor bear, it can also put the man in a risk of getting attacked by the wild animal. Human-animal conflict is a serious issue, but it seems like this Russian man is unaware of the consequences of breaching the privacy of wild animals. Russian Man Charged with Espionage Goes on Trial in Germany.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Russian mam riding a bear whilst drinking liquor pic.twitter.com/EqUUnFECOw — Oddly horrifying (@OddlyHorrifying) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)