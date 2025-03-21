London Heathrow Airport has been shut down until March 21 after a massive fire at an electrical substation in Hayes triggered a widespread power outage. The airport confirmed the closure on X, stating, "Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience." The blaze erupted late Thursday night, with witnesses reporting a loud explosion before thick smoke engulfed the area. London Fire Brigade deployed 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to tackle the flames at Nestles Avenue. London Fire: Power Outage Reported As Massive Blaze Erupts at Electrical Substation in Hayes, 70 Firefighters Rushed to Scene (Watch Videos).

Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Amid Power Outage

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport… pic.twitter.com/7SWNJP8ojd — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)