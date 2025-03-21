A massive fire erupted at an electrical substation in west London’s Hayes, causing a widespread power outage late Thursday night, March 20. The London Fire Brigade deployed 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to battle the blaze at Nestles Avenue, where dramatic videos on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the night sky. As per reports, residents heard a loud explosion before the fire broke out, prompting the evacuation of around 20 residents from nearby properties. A 100-metre safety cordon has been set up as a precaution, while authorities received over 190 emergency calls about the incident. London Fire Brigade has advised residents to keep doors and windows shut due to the heavy smoke. Somerset House Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at London’s Historic Somerset House, Fire Contained After 125 Firefighters Dispatched To Tackle Blaze (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Erupts at London Substation, 70 Firefighters Deployed

Our Control Officers have taken more than 180 calls to a fire at a substation in #Hayes. We are on scene working to bring the fire under control. A cordon has been put in place as a precaution - please avoid the area https://t.co/IrOHNJTpqphttps://t.co/HG3EEdff29 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 21, 2025

Hayes Substation Fire Triggers Power Outage

BREAKING: London firefighters are battling a massive fire at an electrical substation in Hayes, prompting evacuations and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/7VDycBvaxE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 21, 2025

Fire at London Substation Leaves Thousands Without Power

Scary scenes in Hayes. Power cut and massive fire. pic.twitter.com/K2tiLlVQSq — Jaffer A. Mirza (@jafferamirza) March 21, 2025

