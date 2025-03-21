A massive fire erupted at an electrical substation in west London’s Hayes, causing a widespread power outage late Thursday night, March 20. The London Fire Brigade deployed 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to battle the blaze at Nestles Avenue, where dramatic videos on social media showed thick black smoke billowing into the night sky. As per reports, residents heard a loud explosion before the fire broke out, prompting the evacuation of around 20 residents from nearby properties. A 100-metre safety cordon has been set up as a precaution, while authorities received over 190 emergency calls about the incident. London Fire Brigade has advised residents to keep doors and windows shut due to the heavy smoke. Somerset House Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at London’s Historic Somerset House, Fire Contained After 125 Firefighters Dispatched To Tackle Blaze (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Erupts at London Substation, 70 Firefighters Deployed

Hayes Substation Fire Triggers Power Outage

Fire at London Substation Leaves Thousands Without Power

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)