In a shocking incident in the United States, a homeless man was arrested for allegedly setting a tree on fire in Los Angeles. The incident came to light when a former college football player chased the homeless man after he allegedly set fire in Los Angeles. It is learnt that former University of Kentucky wide receiver Scott Mitchell and his girlfriend were hiking when the two noticed the man walking away from a burning tree. Mitchell immediately jumped into action and chased the man identified as Andrew Wistic O’Calliham (43), who was later arrested. Since then, Andrew has been arraigned on suspicion of felony arson. The incident comes after more than 12,000 structures were destroyed in the LA fires earlier this year. Luckily, 53 firefighters who were present on the ground successfully doused the flames before things got out of hand. US Shocker: Woman Stabs 32-Year-Old Autistic Daughter to Death With Husband’s Decorative Sword During Fight in Ohio, Arrested.

Homeless Man Sets Tree on Fire in Los Angeles

NEW: Former college football player chases down a homeless man after he allegedly a fire in Los Angeles. The incident comes after more than 12,000 structures were destroyed in the LA fires earlier this year. Former University of Kentucky wide receiver Scott Mitchell and his… pic.twitter.com/ZILLmuHQvN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

