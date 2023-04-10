In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, five people were allegedly killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said that five people have been killed including the suspect. Meanwhile, eight people including two police officers have been injured in the Louisville shooting incident. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also said that one of his close friends is among those killed in the Louisville shooting while another friend is injured. US Shooting: Seven Students Killed After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Nashville; Check List of Victims.

Kentucky Police Confirm Five Dead

UPDATE: Kentucky police confirm 5 dead, including the suspect, in Louisville shooting. 8 others injured, including 2 police officers — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Says His Friend Died in Louisville Shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says one of his close friends is among those killed in the Louisville shooting. Another friend is injured — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 10, 2023

