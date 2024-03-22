Maegan Hall, the former Tennessee police officer embroiled in a scandal involving sexual relations with fellow officers, has settled the lawsuit with the city. Hall (28) will receive USD 500,000 following her termination in January 2023, which came after an internal investigation uncovered her involvement in sex activities with six male officers. In response to her dismissal, Hall filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she was the victim of grooming and exploitation by her superiors. Sex Romp at Work Gone Wrong! Married Female Police Officer, Six Male Cops Fired for Having Repeated Wild Sexcapades Including Oral Sex & ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Hot Tub Part.

Maegan Hall Case

NEW: Former Tennessee police officer who went wild with six officers on the job has settled her lawsuit for $500,000. Maegan Hall says she was "s*xually groomed" by male police officers & sued the city of La Vergne. Hall allegedly hooked up with multiple colleagues, performed… pic.twitter.com/TQTp4Gdw6Q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

