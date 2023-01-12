According to media reports, a married female officer at a small Tennessee police station is accused of engaging in "wild" sexual misconduct with six male officers, including having extramarital affairs while on duty. Unimaginable right? The police station has been all over the headlines ever since officer Maegan Hall and her coworkers were involved in wild sexcapades that included exchanging lewd photos, stripping off her top at a "Girls Gone Wild" hot tub party, and even having oral sex with two other officers at the La Vergne, Tennessee, police station, according to WTVF TV. XXX Sex Video of Man With Prostitute in Pattaya Created by Passers-by, Cops on a Hunt Looking for ‘Disgusting’ Tourist in Thailand.

Hall was fired due to the sexy antics, which included allegations that Hall boasted about the size of one partner's genitalia and claimed to be in an "open marriage." According to the sources cited by New York Post, Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay, two additional officers who are accused of having affairs with Hall, kept their jobs but were ultimately suspended. The extramarital encounters occurred at hotels, parties at other officers' homes, and on a boat.

Additionally, the internal report from December 28 claims that Hall engaged in oral sex with Powell and Shields while on duty at the police station and police gym. When La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole received a report that Hall was having extramarital affairs with numerous other policemen and having a threesome with Magliocco and his wife, among other allegations, investigators started looking into the erratic personal lives of the promiscuous officers.

The article claimed that when questioned about the tip, Magliocco acknowledged having sex with Hall on "many occasions." According to the report, he admitted to investigators that Hall had informed him about Powell's "huge black d-k" and that she had engaged in sexual activity with him while they were both working.

Additionally, Magliocco claimed to have witnessed a kiss between Hall and Holladay while watching football at a party, and he said that Hall had kissed his own wife, Amy, after discovering their "open marriage." The officer claimed that Hall's husband witnessed the kiss and informed authorities that the cuckold "definitely wasn't on board" with his wife having a threesome with the Maglioccos.

Despite this, she allegedly continued to date him, according to the investigation. Powell reportedly admitted to the tryst in a follow-up interview after being exposed for lying about going to the gym with Hall. According to the graphic report, McGowan disclosed that he once visited Hall's house with another female and exhibited his genitalia. Holladay confirmed under questioning that he had intercourse with Hall "many" times.

The eight officers were given varying punishments by HR Director Andrew Patton, who wrote the report. They led the inquiry for “sexual activity while on duty, sexual harassment, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and lying during the course of the investigation.”

