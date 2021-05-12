Maldives bars travellers from a number of South Asian countries, including India:

⚠️The temporary suspension of entry to the Maldives for all categories of visa holders from South Asia may impact flights between India & the Maldives.

⚠️Indian tourists already in the Maldives may make necessary travel arrangements to return to India. https://t.co/I8XyjUmxCA

— India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) May 12, 2021