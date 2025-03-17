A brilliant "fireball" meteor streaked across the night sky over Karachi, Pakistan, leaving residents in awe. The celestial event, witnessed around 2:43 AM local time, was captured in multiple viral videos on March 17. One clip, shot from a moving vehicle, shows a bright green streak flashing across the sky before sparking and turning orange. Another video captures the meteor glowing intensely before disappearing into the darkness. Elon Musk Lookalike Spotted in Pakistan: Viral Video Shows US Billionaire's Doppelganger Having Rice at Hostel in Peshawar, Netizens React With Funny Comments.

JUST IN - 'Fireball' meteor lights up the sky over Pakistan's city Karachi pic.twitter.com/wcRrr6Rf8v — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 17, 2025

Share via friend, a big comet type star has been seen over the sky it was huge, and green color prevailed over the sky, and the comet was passed like a fireball. #sky#Karachi#Comet pic.twitter.com/Z8epurEB5T — Taha Ali Adil (@tahaaliadilTech) March 16, 2025

