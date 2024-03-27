A person from US’s New Jersey won the USD 1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot making it one of the largest jackpot in US lottery history. Only four previous Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed that level, according to the Mega Millions. The winning numbers from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday, March 26 were 11, 22, 7, 29, 38. Megaball: 4. Megaplier is 2X. Mega Millions Lottery: USD 1.05 Billion Jackpot Drawing Offers Shot at 7th Largest Prize Ever.

Mega Millions Jackpot

JUST IN: Person in 🇺🇸 New Jersey has won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2024

