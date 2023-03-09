Social networking platform Instagram has fixed the "technical issue" because of which users were facing trouble accessing the photo sharing app. Several users across the world including india had reported that the social media platform was down for them in the morning on Thursday. Instagram Down: Users Complain of Not Being Able To Access DM Page (Check Tweets).

Instagram Back Up After Outage:

Meta's Instagram back up after brief global outage https://t.co/LoPE6ikbE9pic.twitter.com/ulTTS4wf7v — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)