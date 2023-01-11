Instagram reportedly went down globally on Wednesday. Some users complained that they faced problems with their Insta feed, and were not able to send Instagram DM. As per Downdetector, the outage began around noon on Wednesday, January 11. The Facebook-owned app is yet to make a statement on the outage. Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage, Including India, Users Unable To See Stories on Social Media Platform.

Instagram Down:

Only Instagram DM is Down and Not whole Instagram, That's Insane. — DHRUVINDIAN_07 (@DHRUVTH92141134) January 11, 2023

Instagram Outage:

Instagram DMs down or is it just me?#instagramdown — 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙨† (@solomonmendonca) January 11, 2023

Users Say DM Not Working:

