A meteor safely struck the Earth's atmosphere over France on Sunday evening. Videos have surfaced on social media in which the meteor is seen falling over parts of France. One of the videos shows the meteor lighting up the sky of Paris. Video: Meteor Blazes Past CCTV Camera Lighting Up Sky Over Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Meteor Lights Up Sky of France: Video

Meteor lights up the sky of France, as seen from Paris pic.twitter.com/9RphBdkQIw — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 13, 2023

Video of the Meteor over Northern France. pic.twitter.com/laVfbhHYUf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)