A mysterious glowing object streaked across the skies of multiple US states, sparking speculation of a UFO or meteor sighting on the night of December 21. Thousands of residents across Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Louisiana were left in awe after witnessing a bright object streaking across the sky, followed by glowing fragments. The flashes of light and trails of debris were visible for miles, causing widespread curiosity. Initially, some believed it could be a meteor or even a UFO. However, officials clarified that the phenomenon was likely linked to the re-entry of a Starlink satellite or rocket body. The sight captivated onlookers, with social media flooded with videos capturing the dazzling display. UFO Sighting or Drone? 'Mystery' Aircraft Spotted Over New Jersey Farmland Triggers Panic, Video Surfaces.

UFO or Meteor? Officials Confirm Starlink Cause As Glowing Object Stuns US Skies

🚨#UPDATE: Officials now report that the object seen tonight is likely the re-entry of a degraded Starlink satellite or a rocket body, not a meteor. If you witnessed it in your area, feel free to share a photo along with the time and location. pic.twitter.com/EcRajViCeY — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 22, 2024

