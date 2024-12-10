Mysterious aircraft sightings over New Jersey farmland have sparked panic and intrigue, as James and Daria Totten of Totten Family Farm recorded footage of silent, low-flying objects near their 80-acre property in Long Valley. The couple posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Drones? This video was taken in Chester tonight near our farm. WTF!" Reportedly, the sightings, which include clusters of drones and larger craft, have caught the attention of the FBI. Newark's FBI office is urging locals to report any information, as similar incidents along the Raritan River have been reported for weeks. Locals are now left wondering if the "mysterious" aircraft are drones or aliens flying UFOs. UFO Sighting in US: Airplane Passenger Records Video of Mysterious 'Flying Cylinder' Over New York City, Sends Footage to FAA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Totten Family Farm (@totten_family_farm)

We've been seeing them over South Jersey the last few nights, initially was pretty confined to North part of state. Dozens in air right now we've been watching for the last hour. They flash both red/green lights from all four corners of quadcopter style aircraft. — Frank Intessimoni (@SJmedic911) December 10, 2024

Aliens or Russia??🧐 — James (@mrjamesofficia) December 10, 2024

It's just another bloody drone. You peeps are obsessed with this UFO crap. — Quapadople (@EduardVimard) December 10, 2024

