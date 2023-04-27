Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a video message on Wednesday said that he briefly blacked out in a meeting in Yucatan state this past Sunday due to complications with a COVID-19 infection and was flown to Mexico City for treatment. Lopez Obrador, who is still to resume official duties, said in the video posted on YouTube that he was meeting with military officials and public servants in the city of Merida to discuss progress on the Mayan Train project when he blacked out due to a drop in his blood pressure. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Shares Photo of What He Claims Is Mythological Woodland Spirit Elf, Says 'It Appears To Be Aluxe'.

Mexican President Suffers From COVID-19 Complications

