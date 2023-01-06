A video has emerged that shows a passenger plane being shot at while on the runway of Culiacan International Airport (CUL) in Mexico. The shots were fired by gunmen linked to the Sinaloa Cartel following the arrest of local drug lord Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, on Thursday. In the terrifying video, the passengers of the flight can be seen crouching on the floor of the cabin to take cover from the crossfire. Mexico Prison Attack: Death Toll Rises to 17, Total 25 Inmates Escaped.

Mexican Passenger Plane Shot At:

Passengers in a plane caught in the crossfire at the airport in #Culiacán https://t.co/bSTZuxjIU7 — Bernd Debusmann Jr (@BernieDebusmann) January 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)