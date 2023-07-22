A baby monkey sparked chaos within a Pakistan court when it managed to escape from a troop that was brought in as crucial evidence in a wildlife smuggling case. Reportedly, two men were caught outside Karachi Thursday when they were smuggling 14 baby monkeys in crates usually used to transport mangos. However, as the monkeys were brought to court on Friday, a surprising turn of events occurred when one of the baby monkeys managed to escape, leading to chaos as court staff made frantic attempts to lure it down from nearby trees. Monkey With Rs 21,000 Bounty Caught: Monkey Captured After 2-Week Terror and 20 Attacks in Madhya Pradeh's Rajgarh.

Monkey on Loose in Pakistan Court

