Ujjain, June 22: After a reign of terror lasting two weeks in Rajgarh town, Madhya Pradesh, a monkey that had a Rs. 21,000 bounty on its head was apprehended yesterday. During its rampage, the primate targeted and attacked a total of 20 people. A rescue team hailing from Ujjain joined forces with local officials and residents to capture the aggressive monkey that had been wreaking havoc.

According to a report by NDTV, a drone was employed to track down the elusive primate, following which it was successfully tranquilised with darts and safely confined within a cage. A video of the incident surfaced online that showed the crowd chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and " Jai Bajrang Bali" to put the monkey in a net. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Troop of Monkeys Attack Him on House Rooftop in Badaun.

During the two-week terror, the monkey's victims included approximately eight children, among others. According to officials, the primate often perched on roofs and window sills, launching sudden attacks on unsuspecting humans. The injuries inflicted by the monkey resulted in deep gashes that necessitated multiple stitches for many of the affected people. The report stated a CCTV footage from the area captured the monkey's assault as it swiftly targeted an elderly man, dragging him down with force and inflicting a deep thigh injury. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Troop of Monkeys Attacks, Chases Man to Death in Badaun.

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts to capture the notorious assailant, local authorities announced a cash prize of Rs. 21,000 and enlisted the assistance of a specialised rescue team. "We reached out to special teams in several districts. As soon as the Ujjain team was available, they rushed to Rajgarh, and after a four-hour operation, we caught the monkey," Forest officer Gaurav Gupta said. The prize money of RS 21,000 will now be given to the animal rescue team after they successfully get the hold of the terror-causing animal. The monkey will be released in the dense forest area where it cannot harm people, he added.

