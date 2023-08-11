A drone is allegedly said to have crashed in Russia's capital Moscow. As per reports, the drone crashed in Moscow, thus forcing the closure of the airspace of at least one airport in Russia. While the drone is suspected to have been shot by Ukraine, there is no official confirmation of the same. The development comes after officials on Thursday said that Russian air defence systems shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for a second straight day. The reported attack disrupted flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil. Russia Shoots Down Two Combat Drones Headed for Capital, Says Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Suspected Drone Attack in Moscow

BREAKING: Reports that a drone has crashed in Moscow, with airspace of at least one airport closed. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 11, 2023

Moscow Airport Closed

BREAKING: Moscow airport closed due to possible drone, explosion reported pic.twitter.com/F56CCSz3CP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2023

Drone Fell in the Moscow River Area

An explosion near the Karamyshinsky hydroelectric complex in Moscow. According to eyewitnesses, a drone fell in the Moscow River area. Emergency services are on the way. pic.twitter.com/fyQf9lmkWk — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 11, 2023

